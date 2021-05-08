UFC Vegas 26 results, live stream, Rodriguez vs Waterson, full fight card

UFC Vegas 26 features ten bouts live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday May 8, which makes it Sunday, May 9 in Australia. The main event is the women’s MMA battle between strawweight contenders Marina Rodriguez and Michelle Waterson, as they move up a weight class and square off in a five-rounder at flyweight.

The co-main event is a welterweight bout between Donald Cerrone and Alex Morono. The full fight card can be found below.

UFC Vegas 26 main card start time in the US is scheduled for 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. The preliminary card kicks off at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT. MMA fans can watch the event live stream on ESPN+.

In Australia UFC Vegas 26 main card is scheduled for 10 am AEST. The undercard begins at 8 am AEST. The live stream is available on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo.

Stay tuned with UFC Vegas 26 results below.

UFC Vegas 26: Rodriguez vs Waterson results

Main Card

Marina Rodriguez vs. Michelle Waterson

Donald Cerrone vs. Alex Morono

Neil Magny vs. Geoff Neal

Maurice Greene vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima

Diego Ferreira vs. Gregor Gillespie

Amanda Ribas vs. Angela Hill

Preliminary Card

Phil Hawes vs. Kyle Daukaus

Ludovit Klein vs. Michael Trizano

Junyong Park vs. Tafon Nchukwi

Christian Aguilera vs. Carlston Harris