UFC Vegas 26 results, live stream, Rodriguez vs Waterson, full fight card

UFC Vegas 26 features ten bouts live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday May 8, which makes it Sunday, May 9 in Australia. The main event is the women’s MMA battle between strawweight contenders Marina Rodriguez and Michelle Waterson, as they move up a weight class and square off in a five-rounder at flyweight.
The co-main event is a welterweight bout between Donald Cerrone and Alex Morono. The full fight card can be found below.
UFC Vegas 26 main card start time in the US is scheduled for 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. The preliminary card kicks off at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT. MMA fans can watch the event live stream on ESPN+.
In Australia UFC Vegas 26 main card is scheduled for 10 am AEST. The undercard begins at 8 am AEST. The live stream is available on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo.
Stay tuned with UFC Vegas 26 results below.
UFC Vegas 26: Rodriguez vs Waterson results
Main Card
Marina Rodriguez vs. Michelle Waterson
Donald Cerrone vs. Alex Morono
Neil Magny vs. Geoff Neal
Maurice Greene vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima
Diego Ferreira vs. Gregor Gillespie
Amanda Ribas vs. Angela Hill
Preliminary Card
Phil Hawes vs. Kyle Daukaus
Ludovit Klein vs. Michael Trizano
Junyong Park vs. Tafon Nchukwi
Christian Aguilera vs. Carlston Harris