UFC Vegas 26 weigh-in results: Waterson vs Rodriguez official, 2 fights cancelled

UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Waterson airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 8 in the US, which makes it Sunday, May 9 in Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes stepped on the the scales to make it official for their respective MMA bouts.

Marina Rodriguez weighed-in at 125.5 for her flyweight main event bout against Michelle Waterson, who showed 125. The women’s MMA contest is scheduled for five rounds.

Donald Cerrone and Alex Morono tipped the scales at 170 and 170.5, respectively, for their welterweight co-main event encounter.

Diego Ferreira missed lightweight limit, showing 160.5 for his bout against Gregor Gillespie, 156. He forfeits 30 percent of his purse and the contest proceeds at catchweight.

Heavyweight bout between Ben Rothwell (264.5) and Philipe Lins has been cancelled, after the latter has not been medically cleared to compete. Due to weight management issues with Ryan Benoit (129) his flyweight bout against Zarrukh Adashev (125.5) has also been cancelled.

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC Fight Night: Waterson vs Rodriguez live stream on ESPN+. In Australia UFC Vegas 26 main card airs live on ESPN on Kayo following the prelims on UFC Fight Pass.

Get the full UFC Vegas 26 weigh-in results and fight card bellow.

UFC Vegas 26: Rodriguez vs Waterson fight card

Marina Rodriguez (125.5) vs Michelle Waterson (125)

Donald Cerrone (170) vs Alex Morono (170.5)

Neil Magny (170.5) vs Geoff Neal (171)

Maurice Greene (247) vs Marcos Rogerio de Lima (264.5)

Diego Ferreira (160.5)* vs Gregor Gillespie (156)

Amanda Ribas (115.5) vs Angela Hill (116)

Preliminary Card

Ben Rothwell (264.5) vs Philipe Lins ()**

Phil Hawes (186) vs Kyle Daukaus (186)

Ludovit Klein (146) vs Michael Trizano (146)

Ryan Benoit (129)** vs Zarrukh Adashev (125.5)

Junyong Park (186) vs Tafon Nchukwi (186)

Christian Aguilera (170.5) vs Carlston Harris (170.5)

*Missed weight.

**Fight cancelled.