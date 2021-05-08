eyJwaG9uZSI6IldhdGNoIENhbmVsbyB2cyBTYXVuZGVycyBsaXZlIHN0cmVhbSIsImFsbCI6IldhdGNoIENhbmVsbyB2cyBTYXVuZGVycyBsaXZlIHN0cmVhbSJ9
Search
Watch Canelo vs Saunders live streamWatch Canelo vs Saunders live streamWatch Canelo vs Saunders live stream
UFC

UFC Vegas 26 weigh-in results: Waterson vs Rodriguez official, 2 fights cancelled

Parviz Iskenderov
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Waterson

UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Waterson airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 8 in the US, which makes it Sunday, May 9 in Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes stepped on the the scales to make it official for their respective MMA bouts.

Advertisements

Marina Rodriguez weighed-in at 125.5 for her flyweight main event bout against Michelle Waterson, who showed 125. The women’s MMA contest is scheduled for five rounds.

Donald Cerrone and Alex Morono tipped the scales at 170 and 170.5, respectively, for their welterweight co-main event encounter.

Diego Ferreira missed lightweight limit, showing 160.5 for his bout against Gregor Gillespie, 156. He forfeits 30 percent of his purse and the contest proceeds at catchweight.

Heavyweight bout between Ben Rothwell (264.5) and Philipe Lins has been cancelled, after the latter has not been medically cleared to compete. Due to weight management issues with Ryan Benoit (129) his flyweight bout against Zarrukh Adashev (125.5) has also been cancelled.

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC Fight Night: Waterson vs Rodriguez live stream on ESPN+. In Australia UFC Vegas 26 main card airs live on ESPN on Kayo following the prelims on UFC Fight Pass.

Get the full UFC Vegas 26 weigh-in results and fight card bellow.

UFC Vegas 26: Rodriguez vs Waterson fight card

Marina Rodriguez (125.5) vs Michelle Waterson (125)

Donald Cerrone (170) vs Alex Morono (170.5)

Neil Magny (170.5) vs Geoff Neal (171)

Maurice Greene (247) vs Marcos Rogerio de Lima (264.5)

Diego Ferreira (160.5)* vs Gregor Gillespie (156)

Amanda Ribas (115.5) vs Angela Hill (116)

Preliminary Card

Ben Rothwell (264.5) vs Philipe Lins ()**

Phil Hawes (186) vs Kyle Daukaus (186)

Ludovit Klein (146) vs Michael Trizano (146)

Ryan Benoit (129)** vs Zarrukh Adashev (125.5)

Junyong Park (186) vs Tafon Nchukwi (186)

Christian Aguilera (170.5) vs Carlston Harris (170.5)

*Missed weight.

**Fight cancelled.

Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
Latest NewsMMAUFCVideo

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Advertisements

Top Stories

spot_img
spot_img

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

spot_img
spot_img

Latest

Advertisements

Fight Schedule

Canelo Alvarez vs Billy Joe Saunders

May 8, 2021

Boxing

UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Dillashaw

May 8, 2021

MMA

Luis Nery vs Brandon Figueroa

May 15, 2021

Boxing

Terri Harper vs Hyun-mi Choi

May 15, 2021

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097