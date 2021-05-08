UFC Vegas 26 start time, US, Australia, how to watch, Rodriguez vs Waterson, full card

UFC Vegas 26 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday May 8 in the US, which converts to Sunday, May 9 in Australia. The main event is set to see a pair of strawweight contenders – No. 6-ranked Marina Rodriguez (13-1-2) and No. 9-ranked Michelle Waterson (18-8), as they move up a weight class and square off in a five-round battle at flyweight.

Advertisements

Rodriguez has just one loss in six UFC appearances (via press release by ESPN). The rising star enters the Octagon for her first UFC main event coming off a second-round knockout victory over Amanda Ribas in January 2021.

Waterson, a former Invicta FC atomweight champion, looks to kick off her 2021 campaign by building on the momentum of her thrilling Fight of the Night win over Angela Hill last year. She enters the Octagon for her fourth UFC main event, having won four of her past six bouts with the only losses coming against former UFC strawweight champions Carla Esparza and Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

In the co-main event, Donald Cerrone (36-15-0) steps back into the Octagon against Alex Morono (18-7). The full UFC Vegas 26 fight card can be found below.

How to watch UFC Vegas 26: Rodriguez vs Waterson

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC Vegas 26: Rodriguez vs Waterson live stream on ESPN+. In Australia the fight card is available on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo.

Following a cancellation of a pair of bouts on the day of the weigh-ins (details here), the UFC Vegas 26 start time has been changed. According to the event page on UFC.com (as of writing), the preliminary card is now set to begin at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT in the US, 11 pm BST in the UK, and 8 am AEST in Australia. The main card follows at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT in the US, 1 am BST in the UK, and 10 am AEST in Australia.

UFC Vegas 26 fight card

The current UFC Vegas 26 fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

Marina Rodriguez vs. Michelle Waterson

Donald Cerrone vs. Alex Morono

Neil Magny vs. Geoff Neal

Maurice Greene vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima

Diego Ferreira vs. Gregor Gillespie

Amanda Ribas vs. Angela Hill

Preliminary Card

Phil Hawes vs. Kyle Daukaus

Ludovit Klein vs. Michael Trizano

Junyong Park vs. Tafon Nchukwi

Christian Aguilera vs. Carlston Harris