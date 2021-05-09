Best Shots: Canelo Alvarez defeats Billy Joe Saunders to unify super middleweight titles

Advertisements

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez made a step closer to become an undisputed 168-pound champion when he faced Billy Joe Saunders at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX on Saturday May 8, which made it Sunday May 9 in the UK and Australia. The pair squared off in the super middleweight championship unification with four belts on the line.

Canelo Alvarez vs Billy Joe Saunders | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

The fight ended after the eighth round in favor of Canelo, who took the win via RTD (corner retirement). The Mexican star retained his WBC, WBA ‘Super’ and Ring Magazine titles, and added WBO belt to his collection, as well as handed the British A-lister his first career defeat (video highlights here).

Check out some of the best fight photos from Canelo vs Saunders showdown below.

In his next fight Canelo Alvarez is expected to face the current IBF super middleweight champion Caleb Plant with an undisputed title on the line.

Canelo Alvarez celebrates victory | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

Canelo Alvarez unifies super middleweight titles | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

The full fight results from Canelo vs Saunders fight card can be found here.