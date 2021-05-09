eyJwaG9uZSI6IldhdGNoIENhbmVsbyB2cyBTYXVuZGVycyBsaXZlIHN0cmVhbSIsImFsbCI6IldhdGNoIENhbmVsbyB2cyBTYXVuZGVycyBsaXZlIHN0cmVhbSJ9
Canelo Alvarez vs Billy Joe Saunders full fight video highlights

Canelo defeats Saunders to unify belts

Saul Canelo Alvarez and Billy Joe Saunders squared off in a super middleweight title unification at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX on Saturday May 8, which made it Sunday May 9 in the UK and Australia. The world championship bout featured the unified WBC, WBA ‘Super’ and Ring Magazine champion up against the WBC 168-pound titleholder.

The scheduled for twelve rounds bout didn’t go the full distance. The ultimate verdict heard Canelo taking the win via eighth-round RTD and adding a new belt to his collection. Saunders didn’t come out of the corner to start Round 9.

You can watch Canelo vs Saunders fight video highlights below and up top.

Canelo vs Saunders fight video highlights

Canelo post-fight interview.

Action.

Ring Walk.

With the win Canelo Alvarez updates his record to 56-1-2, 37 KOs. He retains his WBC, WBA ‘Super’ and Ring Magazine super middleweight titles, and adds the WBO 168-pound belt.

In his next fight the Mexican superstar is expected to face the reigning IBF super middleweight champion Caleb Plant (21-0, 12 KOs) with the undisputed 168-pound title on the line. The latter was last in action in January, when he scored a unanimous decision against Caleb Truax and made the third successful defense of his belt (watch highlights).

Saunders, who entered the ring undefeated, suffers the first defeat in his professional boxing career. He drops to 30-1, 14 KOs.

The full fight results from Canelo vs Saunders card can be found here.

