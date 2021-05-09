eyJwaG9uZSI6IldhdGNoIENhbmVsbyB2cyBTYXVuZGVycyBsaXZlIHN0cmVhbSIsImFsbCI6IldhdGNoIENhbmVsbyB2cyBTYXVuZGVycyBsaXZlIHN0cmVhbSJ9
Watch Canelo vs Saunders live stream
Boxing

Video: Frank Sanchez vs Nagy Aguilera ends in TD after claimed 'behind the head' punch

Parviz Iskenderov

Canelo vs Saunders

Kicking off Canelo vs Saunders main card live on DAZN on May 8, the scheduled for ten rounds heavyweight bout between Frank Sanchez and Nagy Aguilera ended in the sixth. The latter claimed he got hit at the back of the head, walked to the ropes and fell down. He was unable to continue and reportedly alleged it was an uncalled foul.

The decision was made in accordance to the score cards in place until the moment when the fight stopped. All three judges having it 60-54 in favor of Sanchez. Check out the video up top.

The full fight results from Canelo vs Saunders card can be found here.

BoxingFeaturedLatest NewsResults

Latest

Fight Schedule

Canelo Alvarez vs Billy Joe Saunders

May 8, 2021

Boxing

UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Waterson

May 8, 2021

MMA

Luis Nery vs Brandon Figueroa

May 15, 2021

Boxing

Terri Harper vs Hyun-mi Choi

May 15, 2021

Boxing

