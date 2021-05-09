Video: Frank Sanchez vs Nagy Aguilera ends in TD after claimed ‘behind the head’ punch

Kicking off Canelo vs Saunders main card live on DAZN on May 8, the scheduled for ten rounds heavyweight bout between Frank Sanchez and Nagy Aguilera ended in the sixth. The latter claimed he got hit at the back of the head, walked to the ropes and fell down. He was unable to continue and reportedly alleged it was an uncalled foul.

Advertisements

The decision was made in accordance to the score cards in place until the moment when the fight stopped. All three judges having it 60-54 in favor of Sanchez. Check out the video up top.

The full fight results from Canelo vs Saunders card can be found here.