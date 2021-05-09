eyJwaG9uZSI6IldhdGNoIENhbmVsbyB2cyBTYXVuZGVycyBsaXZlIHN0cmVhbSIsImFsbCI6IldhdGNoIENhbmVsbyB2cyBTYXVuZGVycyBsaXZlIHN0cmVhbSJ9
Watch Canelo vs Saunders live stream
Michelle Waterson vs Marina Rodriguez full fight video highlights

Rodriguez defeats Waterson by decision after five rounds in UFC Vegas 26 main event

Strawweight contenders Marina Rodriguez and Michelle Waterson squared off at flyweight, headlining UFC Vegas 26 fight card on Saturday May 8 (Sunday May 9 in the US). The scheduled for five rounds women’s MMA battle went a full distance and produced fireworks.

In the end Rodriguez came out on top, earning a unanimous decision. One judge scored the fight 48–47, while two other judges had it 49–46. Check out the fight video highlights below and up top.

Waterson vs Rodriguez fight video highlights

With the win Marina Rodriguez updates her record to 14-1-2 and secures the second win in a row. In her previous bout in January she stopped Amanda Ribas in the second round.

Michelle Waterson drops to 18-9. In her previous appearance inside the Octagon in September 2020 she defeated Angela Hill by split decision.

The full fight results from UFC Vegas 26: Rodriguez vs Waterson can be found here.

