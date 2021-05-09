eyJwaG9uZSI6IldhdGNoIENhbmVsbyB2cyBTYXVuZGVycyBsaXZlIHN0cmVhbSIsImFsbCI6IldhdGNoIENhbmVsbyB2cyBTYXVuZGVycyBsaXZlIHN0cmVhbSJ9
Video: Alex Morono dominates Donald Cerrone in the first round at UFC Vegas 26

Parviz Iskenderov

UFC Vegas 26: Rodriguez vs Waterson

Alex Morono put on a dominant performance when he stepped inside the Octagon on a short notice against Donald Cerrone at UFC Vegas 26 on May 8. The scheduled for three rounds welterweight co-main event ended at the end of Round 1.

After countering with a heavy overhand right, Morono threw another right, and continued domination delivering knees, hooks, punches to the face and body… The referee stopped the fight at 4 minutes and 40 seconds into the opening round. Check out the video up top.

With the win Morono rebounds from the defeat suffered in his previous bout in December 2020 against Anthony Pettis, and updates his record to 20-7, 1 NC. Cerrone hasn’t tasted a win since May 2019, when he earned a unanimous decision against Al Iaquinta. He drops to 36-15, 2 NC.

The full fight results from UFC Vegas 26 can be found here.

FeaturedLatest NewsMMAResultsUFC

