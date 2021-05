Carlston Harris made successful Octagon debut securing the win via submission against Christian Aguilera. The scheduled for three rounds welterweight contest kicked off UFC Vegas 26 on Saturday May 8 (Sunday, May 9 in Australia). It was all over at 1 minute and 52 seconds into the first round. Check out the video of finish via Anaconda Choke up top.

Advertisements

The full fight results from UFC Vegas 26: Rodriguez vs Waterson can be found here.