Although looking winded in the first round, Gregor Gillespie came out on top against Carlos Diego Ferreira at UFC Vegas 26 on May 8. The scheduled for three rounds welterweight bout ended at 4 minutes and 51 seconds in the second round. The referee called it a day after seeing no response from Ferreira, who was flat on the canvas, being dominated by Gillespie. Check out the video of finish up top.

