MMA

Karla Benitez vs Tekle Iaganashvili for WKN MMA title set for HDH 105 in Fontanar

Parviz Iskenderov
Karla Benitez
Karla Benitez | Instagram/karlammabenitez

Sangre y Arena

Karla Benitez received an opponent for her WKN International title defense on June 5 in Fontanar. The Venezuelan-Spanish mixed martial artist faces off Tekle Iaganashvili of Georgia in the 56 kg bout, headlining HDH 105 aka “Sangre y Arena”.

The women’s MMA contest culminates the two-day sporting fiesta promoted by Chinto Mordillo on from June 4 to 5, featuring Spanish National MMA and kickboxing championship matchups.

MMA



