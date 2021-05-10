Karla Benitez vs Tekle Iaganashvili for WKN MMA title set for HDH 105 in Fontanar

Karla Benitez received an opponent for her WKN International title defense on June 5 in Fontanar. The Venezuelan-Spanish mixed martial artist faces off Tekle Iaganashvili of Georgia in the 56 kg bout, headlining HDH 105 aka “Sangre y Arena”.

? Karla Benitez vs Tekle Iaganashvili for #WKN International 56 kg MMA title headlines #HDH105 on June 5 in Fontanar ?? pic.twitter.com/6md3NGuSae — World Kickboxing Network (@WKNkickboxing) May 10, 2021

The women’s MMA contest culminates the two-day sporting fiesta promoted by Chinto Mordillo on from June 4 to 5, featuring Spanish National MMA and kickboxing championship matchups.