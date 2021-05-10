UFC 262 Countdown full episode video

UFC 262 airs live on pay-per-view from Toyota Center in Houston, TX on Saturday May 15, which makes it Sunday May 16 in the UK and Australia. In the main event Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler battle it out for a vacant 155-pound title. In the co-main event Tony Ferguson and Beneil Dariush square off at lightweight. The full Countdown video hit the stream today, and you can watch it up top.

