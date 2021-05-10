UFC 262 fight card: Oliveira vs Chandler for lightweight title in this weekend main event

UFC 262: Oliveira vs Chandler airs live on pay-per-view from Toyota Center in Houston, TX on Saturday, May 15, which makes it Sunday, May 16 in the UK and Australia. The event features a series of MMA bouts with a vacant lightweight title contested in the headliner of PPV fight card.

Advertisements

Charles Oliveira goes up against Michael Chandler (22-5) in the scheduled for five rounds championship bout with the 155-pound belt on the line.

The Brazilian mixed martial artist Oliveira (30-8, 1 NC) is riding the eight-win streak. In his previous bout in December 2020 he scored a unanimous decision against Tony Ferguson. In March the same year he defeated Kevin Lee via third-round submission.

The representative of the country-host Chandler (22-5) is fresh off the win by knockout in the first round against Dan Hooker, which marked his successful debut inside the UFC Octagon in January. Before that the former Bellator MMA lightweight champion knocked out Benson Henderson and Sidney Outlaw also in Round 1.

The co-main event is set to see a lightweight battle between Tony Ferguson and Beneil Dariush. The current (as of writing) UFC 262 fight card can be found below.

UFC 262 date, time and how to watch

MMA fans in the US can watch UFC 262: Oliveira vs Chandler live on ESPN+ PPV. The start time is scheduled for Saturday, May 15 at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

UFC 262 Australia time is scheduled for Sunday, May 16 at 12 pm AEST / 10 am AWST. The pay-per-view card airs live on Main Event.

UFC 262: Oliveira vs Chandler fight card

Main Card (PPV)

Charles Oliveira vs. Michael Chandler – for vacant UFC lightweight title

Tony Ferguson vs. Beneil Dariush

Jack Hermansson vs. Edmen Shahbazyan

Katlyn Chookagian vs. Viviane Araujo

Shane Burgos vs. Edson Barboza

Preliminary card (ESPN / ESPN+)

Ronaldo Souza vs. Andre Muniz

Matt Schnell vs. Rogerio Bontorin

Andrea Lee vs. Antonina Shevchenko

Early Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass)

Lando Vannata vs. Mike Grundy

Jordan Wright vs. Jamie Pickett

Gina Mazany vs. Priscila Cachoeira

Kevin Aguilar vs. Tucker Lutz

Christos Giagos vs. Sean Soriano