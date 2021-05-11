Danny Roman expects ‘a rough fight’ against Ricardo Espinoza Franco

Former unified super bantamweight world champion Danny Roman will look to take one step closer to regaining his champion status when he takes on Ricardo Espinoza Franco. The pair squares off in the co-feature to Nery vs Figueroa live on Showtime on Saturday, May 15 from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. The event start time is scheduled for 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

The 31-year-old Roman (27-3-1, 10 KOs) made his ring return after losing his unified titles in January 2020 last September, when he bested former champion Juan Carlos Payano on his way to a unanimous decision. The Los Angeles-native captured his first title with a 2017 stoppage of Shun Kubo, before unifying belts with a triumph over T.J. Doheny in 2019, and eventually lost the belts via a narrow decision against Murodjon Akhmadaliev.

Here is what Roman had to say about his training camp, his matchup Saturday and more:

‘All the hard work will all pay off’

“The final days of camp are wrapping up now before we head to the bubble. As always, the sparring we got was top notch. My coach Eddie Gonzalez and I have relentlessly been working every day to get me in the best shape of my life.”

“These last two months have been demanding, but I know all the hard work will all pay off on fight night.”

On fighting in Southern California on Showtime

“Everyone knows Southern California is a breeding ground for boxers and the fans always show support for their hometown fighters.”

“Showtime has had some tremendous fights showcased out here and I plan to keep that tradition going strong. I plan to put on an entertaining fight for the fans by being explosive with my effort.”

On his matchup with Ricardo Espinoza Franco

“This is not going to be an easy fight because I know my opponent is a tough fighter from Tijuana who is coming with everything he’s got. He’s got a lot of power, so I must be smart on how I throw my combinations.”

“I believe my experience in big fights is going to be the difference on May 15. I’m expecting a rough fight and I’m ready for an intense battle.”

On his quest to become a world champion once again

“Everything I do in boxing from here on out is to regain my status as a world champion. I’ll do whatever it takes to put me back in that position.”

“A victory on May 15 will get me one step closer to that goal. I know in my heart I will become a world champion once again.”

The event is headlined by Luis Nery in defense of his WBC super bantamweight title against Brandon Figueroa.

The full Nery vs Figueroa fight card can be found here.