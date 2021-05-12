Watch Ramirez vs Taylor live stream
Boxing

Luis Nery vs Brandon Figueroa weigh-in live stream, date and time set (video)

The defending WBC super bantamweight champion Luis Nery meets the current WBA ‘Regular’ 122-pound titleholder Brandon Figueroa at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA on Saturday, May 15. The scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout headlines the PBC boxing fight card live on Showtime.

A day before the fight show the athletes will step on the scales to make it official. The Nery vs Figueroa weigh-in ceremony is scheduled for Friday, May 14 at Ballroom Regency 1 at Hyatt Regency at LAX.

Boxing fans can watch Nery vs Figueroa weigh-in live stream here on FIGHTMAG (featured video up top via Showtime channel on YouTube). The start time is set for 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT.

In the co-main event Danny Roman goes up against Ricardo Espinoza at super bantamweight. Kicking off the telecast Xavier Martinez and Juan Carlos Burgos square off in WBA super featherweight title eliminator.

The complete three-fight Nery vs Figueroa card can be found below.

Nery vs Figueroa fight card

Luis Nery vs. Brandon Figueroa – Nery’s WBC super bantamweight title, Figueroa’s WBA (Regular) super bantamweight title

Danny Roman vs. Ricardo Espinoza, super bantamweight

Xavier Martinez vs. Juan Carlos Burgos – WBA super featherweight title eliminator

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

