Ramirez vs Taylor undercard: Jose Enrique Vivas faces Louie Coria, plus more set

Before Jose Ramirez and Josh Taylor clash for the undisputed junior welterweight world title on Saturday, May 22 at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, two featherweight firefights will get the action going. Mexican contender Jose Enrique Vivas will battle the Robert Garcia-trained Louie Coria in a scheduled eight-rounder. And, in an eight-rounder with a touch of gold, two-time Cuban Olympic gold medalist Robeisy Ramirez will face Juan Tapia, the fighting pride of Brownsville, Texas.

Advertisements

Vivas-Coria and Ramirez-Tapia are among the undercard fights scheduled to stream live and exclusively on ESPN+/ The start time is set for 5:15 pm ET / 2:15 pm PT.

Ramirez vs Taylor headlines a junior welterweight tripleheader. The main card will also showcase Jose Zepeda in a 10-rounder versus Hank Lundy and unbeaten sensation Elvis Rodriguez against former U.S. amateur star Kenneth “Bossman” Sims Jr. in an eight-rounder.

Boxing fans in the US can watch Ramirez vs Taylor live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and live stream on ESPN+. The start time is scheduled for 8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT.

In Australia and other countries Ramirez vs Taylor airs live on FITE TV. The respective start time can be found on the event broadcast page.

Jose Enrique Durantes Vivas vs Luis Coria tops Ramirez vs Taylor undercard

Vivas (20-1, 11 KOs) went 2-0 last year inside the MGM Grand Las Vegas Bubble, outlasting Carlos Jackson in a Fight of the Year contender and knocking out John Vincent Moralde in the opening round. A former Mexican amateur standout, Vivas has won three straight bouts since a points loss to Ruben Villa.

Advertisements

Coria (12-4, 7 KOs), from Moreno Valley, California, hopes to break a two-bout losing skid, although both defeats came in brawls that could’ve easily gone his way. Last June, he dropped a majority decision to Adam Lopez, and four months later, he knocked down 2016 Olympic gold medalist Robson Conceicao en route to a disputed unanimous decision verdict.

Robeisy Ramirez takes on Juan Tapia

Ramirez (6-1, 4 KOs) turned his career around following a shocking decision defeat to Adan Gonzales in his professional debut. He avenged that loss last July via shutout decision and most recently knocked out Brandon Valdes (13-1 at the time) in the sixth round.

Ramirez makes his 2021 debut against Tapia (10-3, 3 KOs), a seven-year pro who has gone the distance against 2016 Olympic bronze medalist Vladimir Nikitin and pound-for-pound standout Shakur Stevenson.

In other Ramirez vs Taylor undercard bouts

Las Vegas native Andres Cortes (13-0, 7 KOs) will make his 11th consecutive hometown appearance, this time against Eduardo Garza (15-3-1, 8 KOs) in an eight-round junior lightweight tilt. Cortes made a memorable impression inside the MGM Grand Las Vegas Bubble last July, recovering from a fourth-round knockdown to outpoint Alejandro Salinas.

Raymond Muratalla (11-0, 9 KOs), the Robert Garcia-trained lightweight prospect from Fontana, California, will fight Jose Luis Gallegos (20-10, 15 KOs) in an eight-rounder. Muratalla is coming off a third-round stoppage win over Luis Porozo last November on the Terence Crawford-Kell Brook card, his sixth consecutive knockout win.

Middleweight prospect Javier Martinez (3-0, 1 KO), who was once the top-ranked American amateur at 165 pounds, will fight veteran Calvin Metcalf (10-5-1, 3 KOs) in a six-rounder. Martinez last fought Feb. 20 and knocked out Billy Wagner in the first round.

Ramirez vs Taylor fight card

Main Card

Jose Ramirez vs. Josh Taylor, 12 rounds, junior welterweight – undisputed junior welterweight title, Ramirez’s WBC and WBO titles, Taylor’s IBF and WBA titles

Jose Zepeda vs. Hank Lundy, 10 rounds, junior welterweight

Elvis Rodriguez vs. Kenneth Sims Jr, 8 rounds, junior welterweight

Undercard

Jose Enrique Vivas vs. Louie Coria, 8 rounds, featherweight

Robeisy Ramirez vs. Juan Tapia, 8 rounds, featherweight

Andres Cortes vs. Eduardo Garza, 8 rounds, junior lightweight

Raymond Muratalla vs. Jose Luis Gallegos, lightweight, 8 rounds

Javier Martinez vs. Calvin Metcalf, 6 rounds, middleweight