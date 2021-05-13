Buatsi vs Dos Santos weigh-in live stream

Light Heavyweights Joshua Buatsi and Daniel Blenda Dos Santos square off live on DAZN from AO Arena in Manchester, UK on Saturday, May 15. A day before the fight show the athletes will step on the scales to make it official.

The Buatsi vs Dos Santos weigh-in ceremony is scheduled for Friday, May 14 at 1 pm BST in the UK, which makes it 8 am ET / 5 am PT in the US, and 10 pm AEST in Australia. The live stream video is available up top here on FIGHTMAG (via the promotion’s channel on YouTube).

