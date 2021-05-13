Watch Ramirez vs Taylor live stream
Boxing

Buatsi vs Dos Santos weigh-in live stream

Light Heavyweights Joshua Buatsi and Daniel Blenda Dos Santos square off live on DAZN from AO Arena in Manchester, UK on Saturday, May 15. A day before the fight show the athletes will step on the scales to make it official.

The Buatsi vs Dos Santos weigh-in ceremony is scheduled for Friday, May 14 at 1 pm BST in the UK, which makes it 8 am ET / 5 am PT in the US, and 10 pm AEST in Australia. The live stream video is available up top here on FIGHTMAG (via the promotion’s channel on YouTube).

Check out the current Buatsi vs Dos Santos fight card here.

Boxing

