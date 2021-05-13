Lopez vs Kambosos gets new fight date and location, live stream PPV tickets cost announced

A highly anticipated contest between unified lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez and George Kambosos Jr received a new date and location. The 12-round world championship bout has been rescheduled for Saturday, June 19 live on pay-per-view from loanDepot park in Miami, FL.

In addition, according to the announcement sent out by FITE, Lopez and Kambosos Jr are set to battle it out for undisputed lightweight title. Furthermore, in the co-main event Franchon Crews-Dezurn and Elin Cederroos square off for undisputed women’s super middleweight championship.

“Triller Fight Club today announced that they will again make history by having men’s and women’s undisputed title fights on the same card for the first time ever, with an elite boxing Pay-Per-View card co-headlined by the title fight between ‘The Takeover’ Teófimo Lopez and ‘Ferocious’ George Kambosos Jr., which has four belts on the line – IBF, WBA, WBO, WBC and the prestigious Ring belt, and a four-belt title bout between Franchon ‘The Heavy-Hitting Diva’ Crews-Dezurn and Elin Cederroos. The PPV event will be the first-ever boxing event held at loanDepot park in Miami, Florida, home of the Miami Marlins. PPV pre-sales are now underway.”

Teofimo Lopez vs George Kambosos Jr live stream

Boxing fans can watch Teofimo Lopez vs George Kambosos Jr live on FITE. The date and start time is scheduled for Saturday, June 19 at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT. The PPV price for the event in the US and Canada is $49.99, plus processing fee, as per announcement.

Lopez vs Kambosos Australia date and time converts to Sunday, June 20 at 10 am AEST. The PPV cost and respective start time in other countries can be found on the broadcast page.

Lopez (16-0, 12 KOs) is the defending WBA ‘Super, WBO and The Ring lightweight champion. In his previous bout in October 2020 he defeated Vasyl Lomachenko by unanimous decision.

Kambosos Jr (19-0, 10 KOs) was last in action in October 2020 when he took a split decision against Lee Selby.

While Lopez vs Kambosos Jr has been announced for undisputed lightweight title, Devin Haney is scheduled to defend his WBC belt against Jorge Linares on May 29.

Franchon Crews-Dezurn vs Elin Cederroos for undisputed women’s super middleweight title

Crews-Dezurn (7-1, 2 KOs, 1 NC) brings to the table her unified WBC and WBO belts. In her previous bout in January she defeated Ashleigh Curry by unanimous decision.

Cederroos (8-0, 4 KOs) fights in defense of her unified WBA and IBF titles. She was last in action back in January 2020, scoring a UD against Alicia Napoleon.

Among other bouts featured on the Lopez vs Kambosos fight card, Michael Hunter takes on Mike Wilson in the WBA heavyweight title eliminator, and Andy Vences takes on Jono Carroll for WBC International ‘Silver’ super featherweight belt. Other matchups are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Lopez vs Kambosos fight card

Teofimo Lopez vs. George Kambosos Jr, 12 rounds, lightweight – Lopez’s WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and The Ring lightweight titles

Franchon Crews-Dezurn vs. Elin Cederroos, 10 rounds, super middleweight – Crews-Dezurn’s WBC and WBO super middleweight titles, Cederroos’ WBA and IBF super middleweight titles

Michael Hunter vs. Mike Wilson, 12 rounds, heavyweight – WBA heavyweight title eliminator

Andy Vences vs. Jono Carroll, 10 rounds, super featherweight – WBC International ‘Silver’ super featherweight title