Paul Daley faces Jason Jackson in Bellator 260 co-main event, plus more bouts set

Paul Daley goes up against Jason Jackson in the co-headliner of Bellator 260: Lima vs Amosov live on Showtime from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on Friday, June 11. The pair squares off in the scheduled for three rounds 175-pound catchweight bout. The main card start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.
Daley (43-17-2) returned to action this past April, when he stopped Sabah Homasi in Round 2. In 2019 he TKO’d Saad Awad also in the second round and scored a unanimous decision against Erick Silva.
Jackson (14-4) is riding the four-win streak. He last fought also in April, when he secured a unanimous decision against Neiman Gracie. In 2020 he similary defeated Benson Henderson and Jordan Mein, as well as claimed a UD against Kiichi Kunimoto late 2019.
In the main event Douglas Lima (32-8) defends his welterweight title against the undefeated and top-ranked contender Yaroslav Amosov (25-0). Among the announced undercard bouts, Tywan Claxton (6-2) faces Justin Gonzales (11-0) at featherweight, Nick Newell (16-3) takes on Bobby King (9-3) at lightweight, and Demarques Jackson (11-5) meets Mark Lemminger (11-3) at welterweight. In addition, Lucas Brennan (4-0) battles Matthew Skibicki (4-3) at featherweight and Amanda Bell (7-7) takes on Marina Mokhnatkina (4-2) at women’s featherweight.
Check out the current Bellator 260: Lima vs Amosov fight card below.
Bellator 260 fight card
Main Card
- Douglas Lima vs. Yaroslav Amosov – Lima’s welterweight title
- Paul Daley vs. Jason Jackson
Undercard
- Tywan Claxton vs. Justin Gonzales
- Nick Newell vs. Bobby King
- Lucas Brennan vs. Matthew Skibicki
- Amanda Bell vs. Marina Mokhnatkina
- Demarques Jackson vs. Mark Lemminger