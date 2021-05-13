Watch Ramirez vs Taylor live stream
MMA

Paul Daley faces Jason Jackson in Bellator 260 co-main event, plus more bouts set

Parviz Iskenderov
Paul Daley
Paul Daley | Bellator MMA

Bellator 260: Lima vs Amosov

Paul Daley goes up against Jason Jackson in the co-headliner of Bellator 260: Lima vs Amosov live on Showtime from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on Friday, June 11. The pair squares off in the scheduled for three rounds 175-pound catchweight bout. The main card start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

Daley (43-17-2) returned to action this past April, when he stopped Sabah Homasi in Round 2. In 2019 he TKO’d Saad Awad also in the second round and scored a unanimous decision against Erick Silva.

Jackson (14-4) is riding the four-win streak. He last fought also in April, when he secured a unanimous decision against Neiman Gracie. In 2020 he similary defeated Benson Henderson and Jordan Mein, as well as claimed a UD against Kiichi Kunimoto late 2019.

In the main event Douglas Lima (32-8) defends his welterweight title against the undefeated and top-ranked contender Yaroslav Amosov (25-0). Among the announced undercard bouts, Tywan Claxton (6-2) faces Justin Gonzales (11-0) at featherweight, Nick Newell (16-3) takes on Bobby King (9-3) at lightweight, and Demarques Jackson (11-5) meets Mark Lemminger (11-3) at welterweight. In addition, Lucas Brennan (4-0) battles Matthew Skibicki (4-3) at featherweight and Amanda Bell (7-7) takes on Marina Mokhnatkina (4-2) at women’s featherweight.

Check out the current Bellator 260: Lima vs Amosov fight card below.

Bellator 260 fight card

Main Card

  • Douglas Lima vs. Yaroslav Amosov – Lima’s welterweight title
  • Paul Daley vs. Jason Jackson

Undercard

  • Tywan Claxton vs. Justin Gonzales
  • Nick Newell vs. Bobby King
  • Lucas Brennan vs. Matthew Skibicki
  • Amanda Bell vs. Marina Mokhnatkina
  • Demarques Jackson vs. Mark Lemminger
FeaturedLatest NewsMMA

