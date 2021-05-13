Paul Daley faces Jason Jackson in Bellator 260 co-main event, plus more bouts set

Paul Daley goes up against Jason Jackson in the co-headliner of Bellator 260: Lima vs Amosov live on Showtime from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on Friday, June 11. The pair squares off in the scheduled for three rounds 175-pound catchweight bout. The main card start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

Advertisements

Daley (43-17-2) returned to action this past April, when he stopped Sabah Homasi in Round 2. In 2019 he TKO’d Saad Awad also in the second round and scored a unanimous decision against Erick Silva.

Jackson (14-4) is riding the four-win streak. He last fought also in April, when he secured a unanimous decision against Neiman Gracie. In 2020 he similary defeated Benson Henderson and Jordan Mein, as well as claimed a UD against Kiichi Kunimoto late 2019.

In the main event Douglas Lima (32-8) defends his welterweight title against the undefeated and top-ranked contender Yaroslav Amosov (25-0). Among the announced undercard bouts, Tywan Claxton (6-2) faces Justin Gonzales (11-0) at featherweight, Nick Newell (16-3) takes on Bobby King (9-3) at lightweight, and Demarques Jackson (11-5) meets Mark Lemminger (11-3) at welterweight. In addition, Lucas Brennan (4-0) battles Matthew Skibicki (4-3) at featherweight and Amanda Bell (7-7) takes on Marina Mokhnatkina (4-2) at women’s featherweight.

Check out the current Bellator 260: Lima vs Amosov fight card below.

Bellator 260 fight card

Main Card

Douglas Lima vs. Yaroslav Amosov – Lima’s welterweight title

Paul Daley vs. Jason Jackson

Undercard

Tywan Claxton vs. Justin Gonzales

Nick Newell vs. Bobby King

Lucas Brennan vs. Matthew Skibicki

Amanda Bell vs. Marina Mokhnatkina

Demarques Jackson vs. Mark Lemminger