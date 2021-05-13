Search
UFC

UFC 262 pre-fight press conference live stream video – 5 pm ET / 7 am AEST

UFC 262: Oliveira vs. Chandler

Ahead of a highly anticipated PPV card scheduled for this weekend, the final UFC 262 pre-fight press conference is held on Thursday, May 13 at 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT in the US, which makes it Friday, May 14 at 7 am AEST in Australia. In attendance UFC President Dana White, lightweight title challengers Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler, and 155-pound competitors Tony Ferguson and Beneil Dariush. The live stream is available up top (via the promotion’s channel on YouTube).

Bundle and save over 30% when you buy the next UFC PPV and a full year of ESPN+ for only $89.98.

Check out the full UFC 262: Oliveira vs. Chandler fight card here.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

FeaturedLatest NewsMMAUFCVideo

