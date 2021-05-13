UFC 262: Oliveira vs Chandler start time, broadcast details and schedule on ESPN Plus

UFC 262 airs live on pay-per-view from Toyota Center in Houston, TX on Saturday, May 15. In the main event Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler battle it out for a vacant lightweight title.

Advertisements

Riding the eight-win streak Charle Oliveira (30-8, 1 NC) was last in action in December 2020, when he scored a unanimous decision against Tony Ferguson. Former three-time Bellator MMA 155-pound champion Michael Chandler (22-5) made his Octagon debut in January, when he stopped Dan Hooker in the first round.

In the co-main event former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson (26-5-0) goes up against Beneil Dariush (20-4-1). “El Cucuy” lost two of his previous bouts against Oliveira and Justin Gaethje, after a 12-fight win streak. Dariush won six of his previous bouts, most recently by split decision against Carlos Diego Ferreira.

The full UFC 262 fight card can be found below.

How to watch UFC 262 Oliveira vs Chandler

MMA fans can watch UFC 262 Oliveira vs Chandler live on ESPN+ PPV. The date and start time is scheduled for Saturday, May 15 at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT. The PPV tickets cost is $69.99, $84.99 or $89.99, depending on a type of subscription.

Those currently subscribed to a yearly service can get UFC 262 for $69.99. Monthly subscribers can get the PPV fight card and an upgraded bundle at a discounted rate of $84.99, or just get UFC 262 for $69.99. New ESPN+ subscribers can get UFC 262 and a yearly subscription for $89.98.

The preliminary card airs live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and live stream on ESPN+, starting at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. MMA actions begins on the early preliminary card kicking off at 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT live stream on ESPN+.

Ahead of the action inside the Octagon, UFC Live coverage on Saturday, May 15 begins at 12 pm ET / 9 am PT on ABC.

The official UFC 262 weigh-in ceremony is conducted on Friday, May 14. The Ceremonial Weigh-in start time is scheduled for 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT.

The final pre-fight press conference is held on Thursday, May 13 at 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT. The live stream is available here.

Get the full UFC 262 schedule across ESPN network and platforms below.

UFC 262 on ESPN network and platforms

Thursday, May 13

5 pm ET / 2 pm PT

UFC 262 press conference

ESPN App, ESPNMMA Channel on YouTube

Friday, May 14

9:55 am ET / 6:55 am PT

UFC 262 official weigh-in show

ESPN+, ESPN Twitter, ESPNMMA Channel on YouTube

12:30 pm ET / 9:30 am PT

Pre-Show

ESPN+

3:30 pm ET / 12:30 pm PT

UFC Live: Oliveira vs. Chandler

ESPN2

5 pm ET / 2 pm PT

Ceremonial Weigh-in

ESPN App, ESPNMMA Channel on YouTube

Saturday, May 15

12 pm ET / 9 am PT

UFC Live: Oliveira vs. Chandler

ABC

5 pm ET / 2 pm PT

UFC 262: Ariel & The Bad Guy Social Show

ESPNMMA Channel on YouTube, ESPN Twitter, ESPN App

6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT

Early Preliminary Card

ESPN+

8 pm ET / 5 pm PT

Preliminary Card

ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ (English and Spanish)

10 pm ET / 5 pm PT

Main Card

ESPN+ PPV

Sunday, May 16 / Saturday, May 15

Post-Show*

1 am ET / 10 pm PT

ESPN+

*starts as soon main card concludes

UFC 262 fight card

The five-fight UFC 262: Oliveira vs Chandler main card follows the four-fight preliminary card. The early preliminary card comprises three outings.

The complete UFC 262 lineup looks as the following:

Main Card

Charles Oliveira vs. Michael Chandler – for UFC lightweight title

Tony Ferguson vs. Beneil Dariush

Matt Schnell vs. Rogerio Bontorin

Katlyn Chookagian vs. Viviane Araujo

Shane Burgos vs. Edson Barboza

Preliminary Card

Jacare Souza vs. Andre Muniz

Lando Vannata vs. Mike Grundy

Jordan Wright vs. Jamie Pickett

Andrea Lee vs. Antonina Shevchenko

Early Preliminary Card

Gina Mazany vs. Priscilla Cachoeira

Kevin Aguilar vs. Tucker Lutz

Christos Giagos vs. Sean Soriano