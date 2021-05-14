Anthony Pettis next fight set for June 10 in PFL 4 main event against Alex Martinez

Former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis is back in action on June 10 when he faces Alex Martinez in the headliner of PFL 4. The event airs live on ESPN2 and ESPN+ from Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, NJ.

Advertisements

In his previous bout this past April Pettis (24-11) made his PFL debut, yet dropped a unanimous decision against Clay Collard. Before that he won a pair of matchups inside the UFC Octagon against Alex Morono and Donald Cerrone.

Unbeaten Martinez (8-0) fought on the same night in April, taking the win by split decision against Loik Radzhabov. Prior to that he submitted Christopher Ramirez and TKO’d Anas Siraj Mounir.

The event is billed as “Win and advance, lose and go home”.

“Pettis is the last lightweight fight of the night, so he will know exactly how many points he needs to make the playoffs when he steps into the cage,” reads the announcement sent out by the promotion. “The young Paraguayan Martinez earned a win by split decision in his PFL debut at PFL 1 and will look to carry that momentum into the lightweight matchup against Pettis.”

In the co-main event Bubba Jenkins faces off Anthony Dizy at featherweight. The rest of PFL 4 fight card features a series of featherweight and lightweight matchups. The event is the last chance for the competitors to earn playoff spot during the regular season. The full lineup can be found below.

“There were some notable upsets in the first half of the season and our featherweight and lightweight fighters know this is their last chance to book their tickets to the playoffs,” said PFL President of Fighter Operations, Ray Sefo. “Every athlete has a chance at becoming a world champion and all fighters can still qualify for the PFL playoffs. With a win or go home scenario, this is what the PFL is all about.”

PFL 4 main card start time is set for June 10 at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT live on ESPN 2 and live stream on ESPN+. The preliminary card kicks off at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT on ESPN+.

PFL 4 fight card

Main Card

Anthony Pettis vs. Alex Martinez

Bubba Jenkins vs. Anthony Dizy

Brendan Loughnane vs. Tyler Diamond

Preliminary Card

Clay Collard vs. Joilton Lutterbach

Natan Schulte vs. Mikhail Odintsov

Lance Palmer vs. Lazar Stojadinovic

Marcin Held vs. Olivier Aubin-Mercier

Akhmed Aliev vs. Loik Radzhabov

Movlid Khaybulaev vs. Sheymon Moraes

Chris Wade vs. Arman Ospanov