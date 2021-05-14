Buatsi vs Dos Santos weigh-in results

Joshua Buatsi and Daniel Blenda Dos Santos, and the rest of fighters partaking in tomorrow’s Matchroom Boxing fight card stepped on the scales to make it official ahead of their respective bouts. The event airs live on Sky Sports in the UK and live stream on DAZN in the US, Australia and other countries from AO Arena in Manchester on Saturday, May 15 (start time here).
The defending WBA International light heavyweight champion Joshua Buatsi weighed-in at 174. His opponent Daniel Blenda Dos Santos showed 172.75. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds.
Get the full Buatsi vs Dos Santos fight card and weigh-in results below (video here).
Buatsi vs Dos Santos fight card
Main Card
Joshua Buatsi (174 lbs) vs. Daniel Blenda Dos Santos (172.75 lbs), 10 rounds, light heavyweight – WBA International light heavyweight title
Lerrone Richards (166.625 lbs) vs. Giovanni De Carolis (167.25 lbs), 12 rounds, super middleweight – for vacant EBU European super middleweight title
Gamal Yafai (121.625 lbs) vs. Jason Cunningham (121.5 lbs) – Yafai’s EBU European super bantamweight title
Tommy McCarthy (199.25 lbs) vs. Alexandru Jur (198.43 lbs), 12 rounds, cruiserweight – McCarthy’s EBU European cruiserweight title
Dalton Smith (139.56 lbs) vs. Lee Appleyard (139.68 lbs), 10 rounds, super lightweight – for vacant English super lightweight title
Solomon Dacres (222.68 lbs) vs. Mladen Manev (233 lbs), 6 rounds, heavyweight
Preliminary Card
Ellis Hopkins (154.5 lbs) vs. Borislava Goranova (156.06 lbs), 4 rounds, super welterweight