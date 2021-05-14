Buatsi vs Dos Santos weigh-in results

Joshua Buatsi and Daniel Blenda Dos Santos, and the rest of fighters partaking in tomorrow’s Matchroom Boxing fight card stepped on the scales to make it official ahead of their respective bouts. The event airs live on Sky Sports in the UK and live stream on DAZN in the US, Australia and other countries from AO Arena in Manchester on Saturday, May 15 (start time here).

The defending WBA International light heavyweight champion Joshua Buatsi weighed-in at 174. His opponent Daniel Blenda Dos Santos showed 172.75. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Get the full Buatsi vs Dos Santos fight card and weigh-in results below (video here).

Buatsi vs Dos Santos fight card

Main Card

Joshua Buatsi (174 lbs) vs. Daniel Blenda Dos Santos (172.75 lbs), 10 rounds, light heavyweight – WBA International light heavyweight title

Lerrone Richards (166.625 lbs) vs. Giovanni De Carolis (167.25 lbs), 12 rounds, super middleweight – for vacant EBU European super middleweight title

Gamal Yafai (121.625 lbs) vs. Jason Cunningham (121.5 lbs) – Yafai’s EBU European super bantamweight title

Tommy McCarthy (199.25 lbs) vs. Alexandru Jur (198.43 lbs), 12 rounds, cruiserweight – McCarthy’s EBU European cruiserweight title

Dalton Smith (139.56 lbs) vs. Lee Appleyard (139.68 lbs), 10 rounds, super lightweight – for vacant English super lightweight title

Solomon Dacres (222.68 lbs) vs. Mladen Manev (233 lbs), 6 rounds, heavyweight

Preliminary Card

Ellis Hopkins (154.5 lbs) vs. Borislava Goranova (156.06 lbs), 4 rounds, super welterweight