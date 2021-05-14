Mayweather vs Paul tickets info announced for showdown at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens

Boxing great Floyd Mayweather and social media personality Logan Paul square off inside the boxing ring at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL on Saturday, June 6. The exhibition matchup headlines the pay-per-view fight card live on Showtime. Tickets information has been announced today.

Mayweather vs Paul tickets go on sale on Friday, May 14 at 12 pm ET / 9 am PT via Ticketmaster.com.

The co-feature on the PPV card is set to see a rematch between WBA light heavyweight champion Jean Pascal and two-division world champion Badou Jack. Also on the card former unified super welterweight champion Jarrett Hurd makes his return against Luis Arias. In addition, former NFL star wide receiver Chad Johnson is scheduled to make his ring debut in an exhibition matchup against a yet to be announced opponent.