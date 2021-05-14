Watch Ramirez vs Taylor live stream
UFC 262 Australia time and how to watch: Oliveira vs Chandler – all states and territories

UFC 262: Oliveira vs Chandler airs live on pay-per-view from Toyota Center in Houston, TX on Sunday, May 16 at 12 pm AEST – Australia date and time. MMA event features a series of bouts with a vacant lightweight title contested in the headliner of the show.

The main event features Charles Oliveira up against former Bellator MMA lightweight champion Michael Chandler in the scheduled for five rounds matchup with the UFC 155-pound gold on the line. In the co-main event former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson goes up against Beneil Dariush.

The full UFC 262 fight card can be found below.

How to watch UFC 262: Oliveira vs Chandler live in Australia, date and start time

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC 262: Oliveira vs Chandler live on Main Event via Foxtel. The date and start time is scheduled for Sunday, May 16 at 12 pm AEST. The PPV cost is $54.95 AUD.

UFC 262 preliminary card live stream is available on ESPN on Kayo, starting at 10 am AEST. MMA actions begins on the early preliminary card live on UFC Fight Pass at 8:30 am AEST.

UFC 262 start time in Brisbane, Canberra, Hobart, Melbourne and Sydney (AEST)

UFC 262 start time in Brisbane, QLD, Canberra, ACT, Melbourne, VIC, Sydney, NSW and Hobart, Tasmania is scheduled for Sunday, May 16 at 12 pm AEST. The preliminary card is set for 10 am AEST. The early preliminary card kicks off at 8:30 am AEST.

UFC 262 Adelaide and Darwin time (ACST)

UFC 262 start time in Adelaide, SA and Darwin, NT is scheduled for Sunday, May 16 at 11:30 am ACST. The preliminary card starts at 9:30 am ACST. The action inside the Octagon begins with the early preliminary bouts at 8 am ACST.

UFC 262 Perth time (AWST)

UFC 262 Perth time is scheduled for Sunday, May 16 at 10 am AWST. The preliminary card kicks off at at 8 am AEST. The early preliminary bouts commence at 6:30 am AWST.

UFC 262 start time on Christmas Island (CXT)

UFC 262 start time on Christmas Island is set for on Sunday, May 16 at 9 am CXT. The preliminary card is set for 7 am CXT. The early preliminary card starts at 5:30 am CXT.

UFC 262 fight card

Main Card

  • Charles Oliveira vs. Michael Chandler – for UFC lightweight title
  • Tony Ferguson vs. Beneil Dariush
  • Matt Schnell vs. Rogerio Bontorin
  • Katlyn Chookagian vs. Viviane Araujo
  • Shane Burgos vs. Edson Barboza

Preliminary Card

  • Jacare Souza vs. Andre Muniz
  • Lando Vannata vs. Mike Grundy
  • Jordan Wright vs. Jamie Pickett
  • Andrea Lee vs. Antonina Shevchenko

Early Preliminary Card

  • Gina Mazany vs. Priscilla Cachoeira
  • Kevin Aguilar vs. Tucker Lutz
  • Christos Giagos vs. Sean Soriano
Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

