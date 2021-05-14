UFC 262 weigh-in results and video

UFC 262: Oliveira vs Chandler airs live on pay-per-view from Toyota Center in Houston, TX on Saturday, May 15 (start time and broadcast details here). In Australia the date converts to Sunday, May 16. A day before the fight show the athletes will step on the scales to make it official for their respective MMA bouts.

In the main event Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler battle it out for a vacant UFC 155-pound title. In the co-main event Tony Ferguson meets Beneil Dariush at lightweight.

The official UFC 262 weigh-in ceremony is scheduled for Friday, May 14 at 9:50 am ET / 6:5 0am PT in the US, which makes it 11:50 pm AEST in Australia. The live stream video is available up top.

Stay tuned with UFC 262 weigh-in results below.

UFC 262: Oliveira vs Chandler weigh-in results

Main Card

Charles Oliveira (155) vs. Michael Chandler (155) – for UFC lightweight title

Tony Ferguson (156) vs. Beneil Dariush (156)*

Matt Schnell (136) vs. Rogerio Bontorin (137)**

Katlyn Chookagian (126) vs. Viviane Araujo (126)

Shane Burgos (146) vs. Edson Barboza (146)

Preliminary Card

Jacare Souza (186) vs. Andre Muniz (186)

Lando Vannata (146) vs. Mike Grundy (146)

Jordan Wright (185) vs. Jamie Pickett (186)

Andrea Lee (126) vs. Antonina Shevchenko (125)

Early Preliminary Card

Gina Mazany (126) vs. Priscilla Cachoeira (126)

Kevin Aguilar (145) vs. Tucker Lutz (146)

Christos Giagos (156) vs. Sean Soriano (156)

*Missed weight by 0.5 pound on the first attempt. Made weight on the second.

**Given extra hour to make weight.