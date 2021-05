Jermall Charlo defends his WBC middleweight title against Juan Macias Montiel live on Showtime from Toyota Center in Houston, TX on Saturday, June 19. The pre-fight press conference is scheduled for Tuesday, May 18 at the lobby at Toyota Center starting at 2 pm CT, following media arrival half an hour prior.

The current Charlo vs Montiel fight card can be found here.