Kickboxing

Fight Night Hungary: WKN and Rising Stars titles up for grabs in Budapest

Parviz Iskenderov
Fight Night Hungary
Fight Night Hungary: Eder Bence vs Nagy Krisztofer for WKN Rising Stars bantamweight Muay Thai title

Two WKN titles will be up for grabs at Barba Negra in Budapest on June 26, where Gyorgy Rehak presents the next edition of “Fight Night Hungary”. The event features a series of kickboxing and Muay Thai bouts with the leading Hungarian fighters participating.

Mark Rehak faces off his country-fellow Mark Lakatos for WKN Hungarian lightweight kickboxing title. The championship bout is scheduled for five rounds.

Bence Eder and Krisztofer Nagy square off for WKN ‘Rising Stars’ bantamweight belt. The junior contest is set for four rounds in Muay Thai.

The event also features the A-list representative of the country-host David Mihajlov in a five-round heavyweight Muay Thai battle against Bence Galambos. The full fight card can be found below.

Over the years Hungary accommodated a number of WKN World, European and national championship events. In March 2015 Budapest turned into “European Capital of Kickboxing” with the third edition of “Simply the Best”.

Fight Night Hungary fight card

David Mihajlov vs. Bence Galambos, 5 rounds, heavyweight

Mark Rehak vs. Mark Lakatos, 5 rounds, kickboxing – WKN Hungarian lightweight kickboxing title

Krisztofer Nagy vs. Bence Eder, 4 rounds, bantamweight – WKN ‘Rising Stars’ bantamweight Muay Thai title

Julianna Csatlos vs. Virag Furo, 5 rounds, flyweight

Gabor Vas vs. Sandor Jozsa, 3 rounds, welterweight

Peter Albrecht vs. Mate Sebok, 3 rounds, super lightweight

Koppany Godri vs. Balint Ladover, 3 rounds, super cruiserweight

Szergej Sandor vs. Dominik Szikai, 3 rounds, super cruiserweight

Segunda Izidor vs. Marcell Szombati, 3 rounds, super light heavyweight

Georgina Legrady vs. Ibolya Baboss, 3 rounds, welterweight

