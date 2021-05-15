Buatsi vs Dos Santos results, start time, how to watch, live stream, main event, full fight card

Joshua Buatsi defends his WBA International light heavyweight title in a 10-rounder against Daniel Blenda Dos Santos at AO Arena in Manchester on Saturday, May 15, which makes is Sunday, May 16 in Australia. The main event follows three European title fights, British championship bout and a pair of non-title matchups.

In the co-main event Lerrone Richards and Giovanni De Carolis square off in a 12-round bout with a vacant EBU European super middleweight title on the line. Also on the card Gamal Yafai defends his EBU European super bantamweight title in a 12-rounder against Jason Cunningham. In addition, Tommy McCarthy defends his EBU European cruiserweight belt in a 12-rounder against Alexandru Jur.

The full Buatsi vs Dos Santos fight card can be found below.

How to watch Joshua Buatsi vs Daniel Blenda Dos Santos live

Boxing fans in the UK can watch Joshua Buatsi vs Daniel Blenda Dos Santos live on Sky Sports. The start time is scheduled for Saturday, May 15 at 6 pm BST.

In the US, Australia and other countries Buatsi vs Dos Santoson airs live stream on DAZN. The start time is scheduled for Saturday, May 15 at 1 pm ET / 10 am PT in the US and Sunday, May 16 at 3 am AEST in Australia.

The preliminary bout kicks off the action at AO Arena in Manchester live on Sky Sports page on Facebook 45 minutes prior to the main card.

Buatsi vs Dos Santos fight card

Main Card (Sky Sports and DAZN)

Joshua Buatsi vs. Daniel Blenda Dos Santos, 10 rounds, light heavyweight – WBA International light heavyweight title

Lerrone Richards vs. Giovanni De Carolis, 12 rounds, super middleweight – for vacant EBU European super middleweight title

Gamal Yafai vs. Jason Cunningham, 12 rounds, super bantamweight – Yafai’s EBU European super bantamweight title

Tommy McCarthy vs. Alexandru Jur, 12 rounds, cruiserweight – McCarthy’s EBU European cruiserweight title

Dalton Smith vs. Lee Appleyard, 10 rounds, super lightweight – for vacant English super lightweight title

Solomon Dacres vs. Mladen Manev, 6 rounds, heavyweight

Preliminary Card (Sky Sports Facebook)

Ellis Hopkins vs. Borislava Goranova, 4 rounds, super welterweight