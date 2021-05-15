Nery vs Figueroa results, live updates, how to watch, start time, main event, undercard

Luis Nery and Brandon Figueroa square off at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA on Saturday, May 15, which makes it Sunday, May 16 in Australia. The contest features the reigning WBC super bantamweight champion up against the current WBA ‘Regular’ 122-pound titleholder in the scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout.

In the co-main event Danny Roman goes up against Ricardo Espinoza in a ten-rounder at super bantamweight. Also on the main card Xavier Martinez faces off Juan Carlos Burgos in a ten-rounder at super featherweight. The full Nery vs Figueroa undercard can be found below.

Boxing fans can watch Luis Nery vs Brandon Figueroa live on Showtime. The start time is scheduled for 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT, which makes it 12 pm AEST in Australia.

Nery vs Figueroa results

Main Card

Luis Nery vs. Brandon Figueroa – Nery’s WBC super bantamweight title, Figueroa’s WBA (Regular) super bantamweight title

Danny Roman vs. Ricardo Espinoza, 10 rounds, super bantamweight

Xavier Martinez vs. Juan Carlos Burgos, 10 rounds, super featherweight

Undercard

Jose Valenzuela vs. Nelson Hampton, 8 rounds, lightweight

Gabriela Fundora vs. Jazmin Valverde, 4 rounds, super flyweight

Justin Cardona vs. James De Herrera, 4 rounds, super lightweight