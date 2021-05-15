Mirel Dragan to challenge for WKN European title at Biea Promotion in Romania

The World Kickboxing Network announced its return to Romania scheduled for July 15. The event presented by Biea Promotion is set to feature Mirel Dragan (22-1, 5 KOs kickboxing, 2-2-1 MMA) battling it out for a vacant WKN European super middleweight title.

Over the course of his career as a kickboxer Mirel Dragan defeated Vanja Dumitrov, Daniel Bolfa, Sevastian Alexandru, among others. As a mixed martial artist he secured a pair of wins against Marian Olaru and Leonard Ionut Bontoi. The name of his opponent in the prestigious title quest is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

In 2000s World Kickboxing Network made history as a pioneer-organization to sanction the first ever World Championship in Romania. The contest held in October 2004 in Braila saw then reigning WKN super lightweight champion Samir Mohamed in defense of his belt against Alexander Kozachenko from Ukraine.