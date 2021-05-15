Watch Ramirez vs Taylor live stream
Watch Ramirez vs Taylor live stream
Watch Ramirez vs Taylor live stream
Watch Ramirez vs Taylor live stream
Search
Watch Ramirez vs Taylor live stream
Watch Ramirez vs Taylor live stream
Watch Ramirez vs Taylor live stream
Watch Ramirez vs Taylor live stream
Kickboxing

Mirel Dragan to challenge for WKN European title at Biea Promotion in Romania

Parviz Iskenderov
Mirel Dragan
Mirel Dragan | Facebook/mirel.dragan

The World Kickboxing Network announced its return to Romania scheduled for July 15. The event presented by Biea Promotion is set to feature Mirel Dragan (22-1, 5 KOs kickboxing, 2-2-1 MMA) battling it out for a vacant WKN European super middleweight title.

Advertisements

Over the course of his career as a kickboxer Mirel Dragan defeated Vanja Dumitrov, Daniel Bolfa, Sevastian Alexandru, among others. As a mixed martial artist he secured a pair of wins against Marian Olaru and Leonard Ionut Bontoi. The name of his opponent in the prestigious title quest is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

In 2000s World Kickboxing Network made history as a pioneer-organization to sanction the first ever World Championship in Romania. The contest held in October 2004 in Braila saw then reigning WKN super lightweight champion Samir Mohamed in defense of his belt against Alexander Kozachenko from Ukraine.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
KickboxingLatest News

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Watch DAZN boxing live stream

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Watch Ramirez vs Taylor live stream

Latest

Fight Schedule

UFC 262: Oliveira vs Chandler

May 8, 2021

MMA

Luis Nery vs Brandon Figueroa

May 15, 2021

Boxing

Joshua Buatsi vs Daniel Blenda Dos Santos

May 15, 2021

Boxing

Jose Ramirez vs Josh Taylor

May 22, 2021

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097