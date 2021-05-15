Luis Nery vs Brandon Figueroa weigh-in results: Six-fight card set

Luis Nery, Brandon Figueroa and the rest of fighters featured on the PBC boxing fight card on Saturday, May 15 stepped on the scales to make it official for their respective bouts. The event airs live on Showtime from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA.

The defending WBC super bantamweight champion Luis Nery weighed-in at 122. The current WBA ‘Regular’ 122-pound titleholder Brandon Figueroa showed 121.2. The world championship bout, with two belts on the line, is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Danny Roman came in at 122 for his 10-round super bantamweight co-main event against Ricardo Espinoza, who was 121.6. In addition, Xavier Martinez and Juan Carlos Burgos tipped the scales at 131.6 and 131.8, respectively, for their 10-round super featherweight contest that kicks off telecast.

The full fight card, comprising six bouts in total, and weigh-in results can be found below.

Boxing fans can watch Luis vs Figueroa live on Showtime. The broadcast start time is scheduled for 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

Luis vs Figueroa card

Luis Nery (122) vs. Brandon Figueroa (121.2) – Nery’s WBC super bantamweight title, Figueroa’s WBA (Regular) super bantamweight title

Danny Roman (122) vs. Ricardo Espinoza (121.6), 10 rounds, super bantamweight

Xavier Martinez (131.6) vs. Juan Carlos Burgos (131.8), 10 rounds, super featherweight

Jose Valenzuela (136.6) vs. Nelson Hampton (137), 8 rounds, lightweight

Gabriela Fundora (113.8) vs. Jazmin Valverde (112.6), 4 rounds, super flyweight

Justin Cardona (133.6) vs. James De Herrera (133.6), 4 rounds, super lightweight