Live stream Brandon Vera vs Arjan Bhullar – ONE Championship: Dangal

Heavyweight champion Brandon Vera defends his title against Arjan Bhullar in the main event of “ONE: Dangal” on Saturday, May 15. The broadcast start time is scheduled for 6 pm SGT, which makes it 6 am ET / 3 am PT in the US, 11 am BST in the UK and 8 pm AEST in Australia.

In the co-main event Tawanchai Pk.Saenchai Muaythaigym faces off Sean Clancy in a three-round Muay Thai battle at bantamweight. The rest of fight card features a series of MMA bouts.

ONE Championship: Dangal fight card

Heavyweight World Championship

Brandon Vera vs. Arjan Bhullar

Bantamweight Muay Thai

Tawanchai PK.Saenchai Muaythaigym vs. Sean Clancy

Women’s Atomweight Mixed Martial Arts

Bi Nguyen vs. Ritu Phogat

Women’s Catchweight Mixed Martial Arts (58.25kg)

Ayaka Miura vs. Rayane Bastos

Catchweight Mixed Martial Arts (65kg)

Gurdarshan Mangat vs. Roshan Mainam