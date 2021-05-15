Tyjani Beztati vs Elvis Gashi for vacant lightweight title joins GLORY 78 fight card

Kickboxing event GLORY 78: Badr vs Wrzosek received its first title bout. The contest features Tyjani Beztati and Elvis Gashi battling it out for a vacant lightweight belt in the co-headliner of the show on Saturday, July 17. The fight card airs live on pay-per-view from Rotterdam Ahoy in Rotterdam, Holland.

The lightweight title was previously held by Marat Grigorian, who made his most recent defense in December 2019 by knockout in the fifth round against Gashi. Former champion has since competed in ONE Championship, where he stopped Ivan Kondratev in the second round of his debut in April 2020.

Beztati has previously challenged for the title twice, dropping a unanimous decision on both occasions against then champion Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong in May 2018, and most recently against Grigorian in October 2019. In his previous appearance inside the GLORY ring in February 2020 he took the win against Michael Palandre via second-round TKO.

Gashi hasn’t fought in GLORY Kickboxing since his failed title quest against Grigorian. Earlier the same year he knocked out Justin Houghton in the first round. In 2018 he scored a unanimous decision against Nick Chasteen and William Goldie-Galloway.

In the main event of GLORY 78 kickboxing legend Badr Hari squares off against fellow-heavyweight Arkadiusz Wrzosek. The current fight card can be found below.

GLORY 78 fight card

Badr Hari vs. Arkadiusz Wrzosek, 3 rounds, heavyweight

Tyjani Beztati vs. Elvis Gashi, 5 rounds, lightweight – for vacant lightweight title

Luis Tavares vs. Sergej Maslobojev, 3 rounds, light heavyweight

Antonio Plazibat vs. Tarik Khbabez, 3 rounds, heavyweight

Dmitry Menshikov vs. Mohamed Mezouari, 3 rounds, welterweight

Tomas Mozny vs. Levi Rigters, 3 rounds, heavyweight

Itay Gershon vs. Guerric Billet, 3 rounds, lightweight