UFC 262 results, live updates, Oliveira vs Chandler, main event, full fight card

UFC 262: Charles Oliveira vs Michael Chandler faceoff | YouTube/UFC

UFC 262 features Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler battling it out for a vacant lightweight title at Toyota Center in Houston, TX. The event airs live on pay-per-view on Saturday May 15 in the US, which makes it Sunday, May 16 in Australia.

In the co-main event former interim 155-pound champion Tony Ferguson goes up against Beneil Dariush. Also on the PPV card Matt Schnell meets Rogerio Bontorin at 137-pound catchweight, Katlyn Chookagian and Viviane Araujo do women’s MMA battle at flyweight, and Shane Burgos faces off Edson Barboza at featherweight.

The full UFC 262 fight card can be found below.

How to watch UFC 262: Oliveira vs Chandler live

MMA fans can watch UFC 262: Oliveira vs Chandler live on ESPN+ PPV. The start time is scheduled for Saturday, May 15 at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

The preliminary card begins at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and live stream on ESPN+. The fight action inside the Octagon kicks off with the early preliminary bouts at 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT live stream on ESPN+.

Bundle and save over 30% when you buy the next UFC PPV and a full year of ESPN+ for only $89.98.

UFC 262 Australia time is scheduled for Sunday, May 16 at 12 pm AEST. MMA fans can watch the PPV fight card live on Main Event.

The preliminary card live stream is available on ESPN on Kayo at 10 am AEST. The early preliminary card begins at 8:30 am AEST live on UFC Fight Pass.

UFC 262 Australia time and how to watch: Oliveira vs Chandler – all states and territories

Stay tuned with UFC 262 results and live updates below.

To refresh click here.

UFC 262: Oliveira vs Chandler results

Main Card

Charles Oliveira vs. Michael Chandler – for vacant UFC lightweight title

Tony Ferguson vs. Beneil Dariush

Matt Schnell vs. Rogerio Bontorin

Katlyn Chookagian vs. Viviane Araujo

Shane Burgos vs. Edson Barboza

Preliminary Card

Jacare Souza vs. Andre Muniz

Lando Vannata vs. Mike Grundy

Jordan Wright vs. Jamie Pickett

Andrea Lee vs. Antonina Shevchenko

Early Preliminary Card

Gina Mazany vs. Priscilla Cachoeira

Kevin Aguilar vs. Tucker Lutz

Christos Giagos vs. Sean Soriano

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

