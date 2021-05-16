Best Shots: Joshua Buatsi knocks out Daniel Blenda Dos Santos in Round 4

Advertisements

Joshua Buatsi viciously knocked out Daniel Blenda Dos Santos in four rounds to retain his WBA International light heavyweight title. The pair squared off in the headliner of Matchroom Boxing fight card at the AO Arena in Manchester on Saturday, May 15 (Sunday, May 16 in Australia). The event aired live on Sky Sports and DAZN.

Joshua Buatsi vs Daniel Blenda Dos Santos | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Joshua Buatsi vs Daniel Blenda Dos Santos | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

The former Olympian won the battle of undefeated 175lbs contenders with a brutal overhand right which slumped his rival to the canvas two minutes and 44 seconds into the fourth session.

Joshua Buatsi vs Daniel Blenda Dos Santos | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Joshua Buatsi vs Daniel Blenda Dos Santos | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Buatsi had veteran trainer Virgil Hunter in his corner for the first time and the resounding result puts him on a collision course with the division’s best.

Joshua Buatsi vs Daniel Blenda Dos Santos | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Joshua Buatsi vs Daniel Blenda Dos Santos | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Advertisements

“I hope he’s okay,” Buatsi told Matchroom. “We’ve seen this happen to many fighters. You box someone they say you’re levels above and it’s a banana skin situation.”

Joshua Buatsi vs Daniel Blenda Dos Santos | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Joshua Buatsi vs Daniel Blenda Dos Santos | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

“I’m glad I handled it. The most important thing is I hope he’s okay. We’ve seen these type of fighters come and cause upsets recently and I was adamant it wasn’t going to happen to me. I’m glad it went well.”

Joshua Buatsi vs Daniel Blenda Dos Santos | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

“I remain optimistic all of the time in the moves that I make and this is one of them. We will have a week or so off and then we’re back in the gym to keep building. Going in we had little footage of him. Usually you can watch who you’re going to fight to get a feel. He looked very good in the one bit of footage we had of him. I had to learn round by round what he was like.”

Joshua Buatsi vs Daniel Blenda Dos Santos | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Joshua Buatsi knocks out Daniel Blenda Dos Santos | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Advertisements

“Virgil gave me the perfect instructions and I followed them. I haven’t got here by being given it. The little that I’ve earnt, I had to work hard for it. I thank god for everything that we’ve got but I work hard for it.”

Joshua Buatsi vs Daniel Blenda Dos Santos | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Joshua Buatsi victorious over Daniel Blenda Dos Santos | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

“When I step in that ring it’s a dog mentality. This is a fight. I’m here to take everything. We’re here to win but we’re not here to hurt anyone. The time that we’re in the ring, yes, we want to win, and we want to entertain. We’re not here to hurt anyone in the long-term.”

The full fight results from Buatsi vs Dos Santos card can be found here.