Brandon Figueroa secured the seventh-round TKO against Luis Nery after delivering a big left body shot. With the win he retained his WBA ‘Regular’ super bantamweight title and claimed WBC 122-pound belt.

The pair squared off in the headliner of PBC boxing fight card live on Showtime from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA on Saturday, May 15 (Sunday, May 16 in Australia). Check out the full fight video highlights up top.

