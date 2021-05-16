Michael Chandler vs Charles Oliveira full fight video highlights

Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler squared off in the UFC 262 main event live on pay-per-view from Toyota Center in Houston, TX on Saturday, May 15 (Sunday, May 16 in Australia). The pair battled it out for the lightweight title, which was made vacant after former undisputed champion Khabib Nurmagomedov retired.

Advertisements

The scheduled for five rounds championship bout didn’t go the distance. Chandler was successful in the first round, at some point having his opponent pined down, and unloaded strikes.

The tables turned on the opening seconds of Round 2, when Oliveira tagged former Bellator MMA 155-pound champion with left hand and continued domination unleashing punches, knees and elbows. The contest was officially stop at 0:19 into the second round.

Check out Chandler vs Oliveira fight video highlights below and up top.

Charles Oliveira vs Michael Chandler full fight video highlights

Post-fight interview.

"We're going to run this one back eventually." Can't be much more gracious in defeat than ?? @MikeChandlerMMA. #UFC262 pic.twitter.com/dGpfaphiQm — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) May 16, 2021

Through adversity, from Guaruja, Sao Paulo to the pinnacle of the lightweight division. ??? @CharlesDoBronxs is the next in a long line of great Brazilian champions! #UFC262 pic.twitter.com/aAUZP5nzbx — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) May 16, 2021

Advertisements

Verdict.

A los 19 segundos de round 2 @CharlesDoBronxs ?? derrota a Michael Chandler por TKO y se lleva el título de los pesos ligeros #UFC262 #AndNew ? pic.twitter.com/ueH4JpXw28 — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) May 16, 2021

Round 2.

This is how Charles Oliveira stopped Michael Chandler to claim UFC lightweight title #UFC262 pic.twitter.com/Izv2iA5mKR — FIGHTMAG (@fightmag) May 16, 2021

Round 1.

ABSOLUTE CHAOS FROM THE OFF! ? Chandler rocks Oliveira and locks in a deep guillotine! #UFC262 pic.twitter.com/caXOidouKx — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) May 16, 2021

All respect.

In addition to the belt Charles Oliveira secures his ninth win in a row and updates his record to 31-8, 1 NC. Michael Chandler drops to 22-6, which snaps his three-win streak, including a successful Octagon debut made in January.

The full fight results from UFC 262: Oliveira vs Chandler can be found here.