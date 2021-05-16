Watch Ramirez vs Taylor live stream
UFC

Michael Chandler vs Charles Oliveira full fight video highlights

Newswire

Oliveira becomes new UFC lightweight champion

Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler squared off in the UFC 262 main event live on pay-per-view from Toyota Center in Houston, TX on Saturday, May 15 (Sunday, May 16 in Australia). The pair battled it out for the lightweight title, which was made vacant after former undisputed champion Khabib Nurmagomedov retired.

The scheduled for five rounds championship bout didn’t go the distance. Chandler was successful in the first round, at some point having his opponent pined down, and unloaded strikes.

The tables turned on the opening seconds of Round 2, when Oliveira tagged former Bellator MMA 155-pound champion with left hand and continued domination unleashing punches, knees and elbows. The contest was officially stop at 0:19 into the second round.

Check out Chandler vs Oliveira fight video highlights below and up top.

Charles Oliveira vs Michael Chandler full fight video highlights

Post-fight interview.

Verdict.

Round 2.

Round 1.

All respect.

In addition to the belt Charles Oliveira secures his ninth win in a row and updates his record to 31-8, 1 NC. Michael Chandler drops to 22-6, which snaps his three-win streak, including a successful Octagon debut made in January.

The full fight results from UFC 262: Oliveira vs Chandler can be found here.

FeaturedLatest NewsMMAUFC

