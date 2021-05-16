Triangle armbar video: Andrea Lee submits Antonina Shevchenko at UFC 262

Andrea Lee rebounds from a three-fight losing streak with the win against Antonina Shevchenko. The women’s MMA battle kicked off UFC 262 preliminary card live from Toyota Center in Houston, TX on May 15 (May 16 AEST). The scheduled for three rounds flyweight contest ended in Round 2 when “KGB” forced her opponent to tap out after securing a triangle armbar. You can watch it up top.

On the top of UFC 262 fight card live on pay-per-view Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler battle it out for a vacant lightweight title. The full fight results from the event can be found here.