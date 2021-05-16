Watch Ramirez vs Taylor live stream
UFC

UFC 262 results: Andre Muniz submits Jacare Souza in the first round (video)

Parviz Iskenderov

UFC 262: Oliveira vs Chandler

Andre Muniz secured his seventh straight victory, as well as handed Jacare Souza his fourth defeat in a row, when the pair squared off on the top of UFC 262 preliminary card live from Toyota Center in Houston, TX on May 15 (May 16 AEST). The scheduled for three rounds middleweight bout ended at 3 minutes and 59 seconds into the opening round, when Muniz pulled off the armbar submission to claim the win. Check out the video of finish up top.

In the main event of UFC 262 Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler battle it out for a vacant 155-pound title. The full fight results and live updates from the event can be found here.

