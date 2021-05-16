Watch Ramirez vs Taylor live stream
UFC

Tony Ferguson drops decision against Beneil Dariush at UFC 262, suffers third defeat in a row (video)

Parviz Iskenderov

UFC 262: Oliveira vs Chandler

Tony Ferguson and Beneil Dariush squared off in the co-main event at UFC 262 live on pay-per-view from Toyota Center in Houston, TX on Saturday, May 15 (Sunday, May 16 in Australia). The scheduled for three rounds lightweight contest went a full distance.

Although former interim UFC 155-pound champion, Ferguson, traditionally showed heart and unbreakable performance, he still came up short. After three rounds of all-round MMA action inside the Octagon, all three judges scored the fight 30-27 in favor of Dariush.

Check out Tony Ferguson vs Beneil Dariush fight video highlights below and up top.

Ultimately, Beneil Dariush secures his seventh straight victory and updates his record to 21-4-1. Tony Ferguson drops to 25-6 and suffers the third defeat in a row.

In the main event of UFC 262 Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler battle it out for a vacant lightweight title. The full fight results from the event can be found here.

FeaturedLatest NewsMMAResultsUFC

