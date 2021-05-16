Tony Ferguson drops decision against Beneil Dariush at UFC 262, suffers third defeat in a row (video)

Tony Ferguson and Beneil Dariush squared off in the co-main event at UFC 262 live on pay-per-view from Toyota Center in Houston, TX on Saturday, May 15 (Sunday, May 16 in Australia). The scheduled for three rounds lightweight contest went a full distance.

Advertisements

Although former interim UFC 155-pound champion, Ferguson, traditionally showed heart and unbreakable performance, he still came up short. After three rounds of all-round MMA action inside the Octagon, all three judges scored the fight 30-27 in favor of Dariush.

Check out Tony Ferguson vs Beneil Dariush fight video highlights below and up top.

20 fights in the UFC, FINALLY in the conversation.



?? Everybody's talking about @BeneilDariush now! #UFC262 pic.twitter.com/nznImn8nBd — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) May 16, 2021

La victoria más importante de su carrera @BeneilDariush derrota a Tony Ferguson por decisión unánime #UFC262 pic.twitter.com/gjgM5KeXJW — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) May 16, 2021

TWO PLUS ROUNDS of ground control time. ?@BeneilDariush just shut El Cucuy DOWN. #UFC262 pic.twitter.com/gRsHCXJflI — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) May 16, 2021

Dominante round para Darius, viene la segunda ronda #UFC262 pic.twitter.com/nePkVuCiem — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) May 16, 2021

? Let's tune in to the Ferguson corner as we head to the third and final. #UFC262 pic.twitter.com/rPrM14F6dT — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) May 16, 2021

Ultimately, Beneil Dariush secures his seventh straight victory and updates his record to 21-4-1. Tony Ferguson drops to 25-6 and suffers the third defeat in a row.

In the main event of UFC 262 Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler battle it out for a vacant lightweight title. The full fight results from the event can be found here.