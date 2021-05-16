Delayed knockout: Edson Barboza drops Shane Burgos at UFC 262 (video)

Edson Barboza and Shane Burgos squared off in a featherweight battle kicking off UFC 262: Oliveira vs Chandler live on pay-per-view from Toyota Center in Houston, TX on May 15 (May 16 AEST). The scheduled for three rounds contest didn’t go the full distance.
The fight ended at 1 minute and 16 seconds into the third round after Barboza tagged Burgos with a big overhand right. The latter seemed to be still in the fight, yet moments later started to fall backwards and hit the cage. Barboza jumped on him to finish the job with a number of strikes and that was it.
Prior to that, the fight saw a versatile performance, including power leg kicks, spinning back kicks and everything in between.
Check out the video of knockout and fight video highlights below and up top.
