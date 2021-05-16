Watch Ramirez vs Taylor live stream
UFC

Jordan Wright destroys Jamie Pickett in just over a minute at UFC 262 (video)

Parviz Iskenderov

UFC 262: Oliveira vs Chandler

Jordan Wright handed Jamie Pickett his second defeat in a row, when the pair of middleweights squared off at UFC 262 live from Toyota Center in Houston, TX on May 15 (May 16 AEST). The scheduled for three rounds bout ended at 1 minute and 4 seconds after Wright turned on “the demolition” mode and delivered a flurry of strikes, knees to the head, hammer fists and elbows. Check out the video of stoppage up top.

UFC 262 is headlined by Charles Oliveira up against Michael Chandler in a five-round contest with a vacant lightweight title on the line.

UFC 262 is headlined by Charles Oliveira up against Michael Chandler in a five-round contest with a vacant lightweight title on the line. Get full UFC 262 live results and updates here.

More
FeaturedLatest NewsMMAResultsUFC

Cold Company

Watch DAZN boxing live stream
In Case You Missed It

