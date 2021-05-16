UFC 262 video: Priscilla Cachoeira dominates Gina Mazany

Priscila Cachoeira secured her second straight victory when she faced Gina Mazany on the top of UFC 262 early preliminary card live from Toyota Center in Houston, TX on Saturday May 15 (Sunday May 16 in Australia). The women’s flyweight contest ended in the second round after “Pedrita” landed a number of unanswered solid punches and uppercuts, forcing the referee to step in and call it a day. You can watch the video of finish up top.
In the main event live on pay-per-view Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler battle it out for a vacant lightweight title. Stay tuned with UFC 262 live results and updates here.