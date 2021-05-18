Watch Ramirez vs Taylor live stream
Kickboxing

Alex Pereira vs Artem Vakhitov 2: Rematch set at GLORY 78

Parviz Iskenderov
Artem Vakhitov vs Alex Pereira rematch at Glory 78
Artem Vakhitov throws kick in his bout against Alex Pereira | GLORY Kickboxing

GLORY 78: Badr vs Wrzosek

Alex Pereira and Artem Vakhitov have a date for their second fight. The pair is set to battle it out in the co-headliner of GLORY 78: Badr vs Wrzosek. Kickboxing event airs live on pay-per-view from Rotterdam Ahoy in Rotterdam, Holland on Saturday, July 17.

Reigning light heavyweight champion Pereira (33-6-0, 21 KO) defeated former titleholder Vakhitov (21-6-0, 8 KO) by a controversial split decision this past January. The pair now has a chance to square the differences in a highly anticipated rematch.

The promotion also announced today that Pereira, the first fighter in GLORY to become two-weight champion, vacated his middleweight belt. A new champion is expected to be crowned at the upcoming event, when Donovan Wisse takes on Yousri Belgaroui.

In addition, among other newly added bouts, Nordine Mahieddine goes up against Raul Catinas at heavyweight.

In the main event of GLORY 78, K-1 legend Badr Hari meets Arkadiusz Wrzosek. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch GLORY 78 live stream is yet to be announced.

GLORY 78 fight card

Badr Hari vs. Arkadiusz Wrzosek, 3 rounds, heavyweight

Alex Pereira vs. Artem Vakhitov, 5 rounds, light heavyweight – Pereira’s light heavyweight title

Donovan Wisse vs. Yousri Belgaroui, 5 rounds, middleweight – vacant middleweight title

Tyjani Beztati vs. Elvis Gashi, 5 rounds, lightweight – vacant lightweight title

Antonio Plazibat vs. Tarik Khbabez, 3 rounds, heavyweight

Tomas Mozny vs. Levi Rigters, 3 rounds, heavyweight

Nordine Mahieddine vs. Raul Catinas, 4 rounds, heavyweight

Luis Tavares vs. Sergej Maslobojev, 3 rounds, light heavyweight

Dmitry Menshikov vs. Mohamed Mezouari, 3 rounds, welterweight

Itay Gershon vs. Guerric Billet, 3 rounds, lightweight

