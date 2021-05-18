Watch Ramirez vs Taylor live stream
Boxing

Media Workout with Badou Jack, Luis Arias and more – live from Mayweather Boxing Club

Two-division world champion Badou Jack faces Jean Pascal in the rematch, co-headlining Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul PPV fight card live from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL on June 6. Luis Arias takes on former unified super welterweight champion Jarrett Hurd in a ten round.

Media Workout, also featuring Jean Carlos Torres and Mayweather Promotions’ recent signees: Dorian Khan Jr, Jalil Hackett, and Micky Scala, is scheduled for Tuesday, May 18 at Mayweather Boxing Club in Las Vegas, NV. The live stream is available up top, starting at 1 pm PT.

Boxing

Related

