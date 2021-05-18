Ramirez vs Taylor: How to watch live stream, date and fight time

Jose Ramirez vs Josh Taylor is a highly anticipated title fight, that airs live from The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Saturday, May 22, which makes it Sunday, May 23 in Australia. The Champion vs Champion matchup features the reigning WBC and WBO junior welterweight king up against the current IBF and WBA ruler in the scheduled for twelve rounds undisputed world championship bout.

Undefeated Ramirez (26-0, 17 KOs) won his previous fight last August by majority decision against Viktor Postol, and retained his titles. Unbeaten Taylor (17-0, 13 KOs) was in action last September, when he stopped Apinun Khongsong in the first round and made a successful defense of his unified belts.

In the co-feature Jose Zepeda goes up against Hank Lundy in a ten-rounder at junior welterweight. The main card action begins with an eight-round junior welterweight bout between Elvis Rodriguez and Kenneth Sims Jr.

The full Ramirez vs Taylor undercard can be found below.

How to watch Jose Ramirez vs Josh Taylor live stream

Boxing fans in the US can watch Jose Ramirez vs Josh Taylor live stream on ESPN+. The start time is scheduled for Saturday, May 22 at 8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT. The undercard kicks off at 5:15 pm ET / 2:15 pm PT.

Ramirez vs Taylor date and time in Australia is scheduled for Sunday, May 23 at 10:30 am AEST. Fans can watch the fight live stream on FITE. The preliminary card is set for 7:15 am AEST.

Ramirez vs Taylor UK time is set for Sunday, May 23 at 1:30 am BST. The undercard start time converts to Saturday, May 23 at 10:15 pm BST.

For start time in other countries, check out Ramirez vs Taylor broadcast page on FITE.

Ramirez vs Taylor fight card

Jose Ramirez vs. Josh Taylor, 12 rounds, junior welterweight – undisputed junior welterweight title, Ramirez’s WBC and WBO titles, Taylor’s IBF and WBA titles

Jose Zepeda vs. Hank Lundy, 10 rounds, junior welterweight

Elvis Rodriguez vs. Kenneth Sims Jr, 8 rounds, junior welterweight

Ramirez vs Taylor undercard

Jose Enrique Vivas vs. Louie Coria, 8 rounds, featherweight

Robeisy Ramirez vs. Juan Tapia, 8 rounds, featherweight

Andres Cortes vs. Eduardo Garza, 8 rounds, junior lightweight

Raymond Muratalla vs. Jose Luis Gallegos, lightweight, 8 rounds

Javier Martinez vs. Calvin Metcalf, 6 rounds, middleweight