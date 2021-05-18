UFC Vegas 27 fight card: Rob Font vs Cody Garbrandt

UFC Vegas 27 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, May 22, which makes it Sunday, May 23 in Australia. The fight card is headlined by a five-round bantamweight battle between Rob Font and Cody Garbrandt.

Ranked No.3 in the division Font (18-4) is riding the three-win streak. In his previous bout last December he stopped Marlon Moraes in the first round to earn his second “Performance of the Night” honors. Before that he scored a pair of wins by unanimous decision against Ricky Simon and Sergio Pettis.

Former UFC bantamweight champion Garbrandt (12-3) was last in action in June 2020, when he KO’d Raphael Assuncao in the second round. Prior to that he lost three fights in a row by TKO against Pedro Munhoz and T.J. Dillashaw (twice). He is currently ranked No.4 in the division.

The co-main event is set to see Yan Xiaonan and Carla Esparza squaring off at strawweight. Among other bouts featured on the card, Justin Tafa goes up against Jared Vanderaa at heavyweight, Felicia Spencer meets Norma Dumont Viana at featherweight, and David Dvorak takes on Raulian Paiva at flyweight. Kicking off the main card Jack Hermansson battles Edmen Shahbazyan at middleweight.

The full UFC Vegas 27 fight card can be found below.

MMA fans in the US can watch UFC Vegas 27 live stream on ESPN+. In Australia the fight card is available on Fight Pass.

UFC Fight Night: Font vs Garbrandt fight card

Main Card

Rob Font vs. Cody Garbrandt

Yan Xiaonan vs. Carla Esparza

Justin Tafa vs. Jared Vanderaa

Felicia Spencer vs. Norma Dumont Viana

David Dvorak vs. Raulian Paiva

Jack Hermansson vs. Edmen Shahbazyan

Preliminary card

Ricardo Ramos vs. Bill Algeo

Ben Rothwell vs. Chris Barnett

Court McGee vs. Claudio Silva

Bruno Gustavo da Silva vs. Victor Rodriguez

Joshua Culibao vs. Sha Yilan

Damir Hadzovic vs. Yancy Medeiros

Rafael Alves vs. Damir Ismagulov