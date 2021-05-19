Watch Ramirez vs Taylor live stream
Boxing

Devin Haney aims unification fight with Teofimo Lopez, or defense against Ryan Garcia

Newswire
Devin Haney training
Devin Haney training | Johnnyrueg/Devin Haney Promotions

'My skills are on another level'

The defending WBC lightweight champion Devin Haney says his fight against Jorge Linares is the biggest of his career to date. The pair squares off at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, May 29, which makes it Sunday, May 30 in the UK and Australia.

Boxing fans can watch Devin Haney vs Jorge Linares live stream on DAZN.

Haney (25-0, 18 KOs) puts his title on the line for the third time against the former multiple division world champion, Linares (47-5, 29 KOs). ‘The Dream’, who is entering the last week of training camp, talked about his upcoming matchup, what a win will do for his career, fighting at home, and more. Check out below what he had to say.

Devin Haney vows to ‘completely dominate’ Jorge Linares

“It’s been a great eight-week camp. I started in Las Vegas, got some light sparring, then traveled to the Bay Area. I spent three weeks training with Victor Conte and Remi Korchemny at SNAC. The remaining weeks, I’ve been in Las Vegas, getting great sparring work with local pros that have been pushing me hard. I’m ready! The world will see, I’m the best fighter on the planet.”

“Linares is a great fighter that has a lot left in the tank. He has held multiple world championships in three weight classes and he’s by far the biggest step up in my career. I give my dad Bill Haney, who is my trainer, a lot of credit, we know exactly what it takes to get this done on May 29th. My skills are on another level and I will make the necessary adjustments, wear him down and completely dominate this fight.”

“This is the biggest fight of my career. A victory against Linares should gain me a lot of respect. Everyone knows that Linares is a dangerous fighter and winning this fight gives more reasons to all of the writers, fans, and boxing insiders, to campaign the unification fight with Teofimo Lopez, or at the very least, a world title defense against Ryan Garcia. I’m putting the pressure on them.”

“Las Vegas is where I currently reside. I’m thrilled to have an opportunity to fight in front of my family and friends. I’ve only fought in Vegas a couple of times, way back in 2016, before I became a world champion. I’m 100% ready to show up and show out. Las Vegas is the mecca of boxing’s biggest shows and for me this is just the beginning. Now that COVID restrictions are loosening, I’m encouraging all the fans from around the world to come out and enjoy a great night of boxing. It’s going to be fireworks.”

Haney’s clash with Linares tops Matchroom Boxing in Sin City. In the co-feature Chantelle Cameron (13-0 7 KOs) defends her WBC super lightweight title against Melissa Hernandez (23-7-3 7 KOs).

The current Haney vs Linares fight card can be found here.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

BoxingFeaturedLatest News

