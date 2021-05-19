Watch Ramirez vs Taylor live stream
Kickboxing

Invictus Arena 28 rebooked for July 18 – WKN championship in Formello, Italy

Parviz Iskenderov
Ring girl at Invictus Arena 27
Ring girl presents WKN championship belt at Invictus Arena 27

Invictus Arena 28 received a new date. A long-awaited kickboxing event at Giardini Comunali in Formello, Italy has been rescheduled for July 18, World Kickboxing Network announced today.

The fight card is set to see WKN Italian Muay Thai championship and WKN kickboxing Grand Prix contested in the format of four-man tournament. The names of participants are expected to be determined shortly.

Presented by Riccardo Lecca, Invictus Arena 28 was initially scheduled for October 2020, but the event was postponed due to pandemic. The previous show was held in December 2019, marking the WKN’s sixth visit to Italy for the year.

